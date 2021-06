The Green River Conservation District will hold its annual budget hearing on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. to receive comments and approve its annual budget for fiscal year 2022 and revise the budget for fiscal year 2021. This meeting will be held at the Tamarisk Restaurant (1710 E Main, Green River UT). If you have questions or would like copies of the proposed budgets call (435) 381-2300 ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9, 2021.