NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The San Rafael Conservation District will hold its annual budget hearing on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to receive comments and approve its annual budget for fiscal year 2022 and revise the budget for fiscal year 2021. This meeting will be held at the Emery County Administration Building in the Box Room, 75 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah (Upstairs). If you have questions, or would like copies of the proposed budgets call (435) 381-2300 ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9, 2021.