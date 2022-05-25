NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings for the rest of 2022 at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT on the following dates for 2022:

2022 Meeting Dates

June 8 – 7pm

July 13– 7pm

August 10 – 7pm

September 14 – 7pm

October 12– 7pm

November 9– 6pm

December 14 – 6pm

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 25, 2022.