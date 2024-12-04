NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING AND FEE INCREASE HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of the Emery Water Conservancy District that a Public Hearing will be held at the District Office in Castle Dale, Utah, on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2024 Amended Financial Budget and the 2025 Financial Budget. Another purpose of the Public Hearing is to explain and receive public comment regarding a three percent fee increase to the Project Water Assessments for increased operational costs and expenses incurred to accomplish bringing the Huntington North and Joe’s Valley Dams into compliance with current dam safety standards.

Said budgets will be open to the public for inspection at the Emery Water Conservancy District Office located at 20 South 100 East in Castle Dale, Utah between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Jay Mark Humphrey, Manager

Emery Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4, 2024.