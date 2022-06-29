NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Scofield Reservoir Special Service District Board of Trustees, scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commission Conference Room on the 2nd Floor of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, has been cancelled.

To place an item on an agenda, please call 435-636-3226.

/s/ Ted Helsten

Ted Helsten, Board Chairman

Scofield Reservoir Special Service District

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 29, 2022.