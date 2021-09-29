MenuMenu

  3. NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE 2021 HUNTINGTON CITY MUNICIPAL ELECTION

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE 2021 HUNTINGTON CITY MUNICIPAL ELECTION

As passed on September 15, 2021 by Resolution 10-2021 of the Huntington City Council.

In accordance with Utah Code Annotated 20A-1-206, the City Council finds that all municipal officers are elected in an at-large election, and the number of municipal officer candidates, including any eligible write-in candidates under Section 20A-9-601, for the at-large municipal offices does not exceed the number of open at-large municipal offices for which the candidates have filed.

Jenene Hansen
Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 29, 2021.

