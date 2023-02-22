MenuMenu

NOTICE OF CANCELLED BOARD MEETINGS

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the board of directors of the following boards will cancel the regular meetings at the SEUEDD | SEUALG Administrative Building, 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501 beginning at 11:30 am, Thursday, February 23, 2023:

– Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund;
– Southeastern Utah Community Action Partnership;
– Southeastern Utah Economic Development District; and,
– Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments.

Link to public notice website: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/813607.html

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 22, 2023.
