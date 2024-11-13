NOTICE OF DECISION FOR THE EMERY COUNTY DINGELL ACT LAND EXCHANGE LOCATED IN BEAVER, CARBON, EMERY, GRAND, IRON, JUAB, KANE, MILLARD, RICH, SAN JUAN, SEVIER, SUMMIT, TOOELE, UINTAH, UTAH, WASATCH, WAYNE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, UTAH

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR, Bureau of Land Management (BLM),

Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101-1345.

Notice is hereby given that on November 7, 2024, Matthew A. Preston, BLM Utah State Director,

Acting issued a decision to approve a legislatively directed land exchange between the United States

through the BLM and the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (TLA), pursuant

to the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, Public Law 116-9, Section

1255 (Dingell Act).

Under the exchange, the United States will convey to the TLA approximately 89,390 acres of Federal

lands or interests in land, including about 79,780 acres of surface and mineral estate, 4,153.76 acres

of surface only estate, 4,791.70 acres of mineral only estate, 480 acres of oil and gas estate, 120 acres

of coal estate, and 47 water rights. The Federal lands and interests to be exchanged are described on

the attached Exhibit A.

In exchange for the above Federal lands and interests, the TLA will convey to the United States

116,042.16 acres of non-Federal lands and interests, including about 114,920.67 acres of surface and

mineral estate, about 1,121.49 acres of mineral only estate, and 57 water rights. These figures include

an additional 92.50 acres of non-Federal surface and mineral estate in Washington County that were

included in the exchange for value equalization purposes. The non-Federal lands or interests to be

exchanged are described on the attached Exhibit B. The exchange will be completed on an equal

value basis.

Subject to valid existing rights, the above-described Federal lands were segregated from mineral

location, entry, and patent under the mining laws effective March 12, 2019. All other Federal and

non-Federal lands not listed herein and initially considered for exchange and identified in the Notice

of Exchange Proposal (NOEP), published in November and December 2021, have been deleted from

the proposal and will not be conveyed in this exchange.

The Dingell Act directs that:

1) the exchange shall be subject to Section 206 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act,

as amended (FLPMA) and other applicable law; and

2) the BLM shall not be required to undertake additional land use planning under Section

202 of the FLPMA.

The FLPMA Section 206 provides for the exchange of land where the Secretary of the Interior

(Secretary) determines that the public interest would be well served by the exchange. The public

interest factors under Section 206 and 43 CFR 2200.0-6 do not include consistency with land use plan

decisions.

The NOEP was posted in the respective county newspapers for a four-week period beginning on

November 22, 2021, per 43 CR § 2201.2. The NOEP invited interested parties to submit comments

concerning the exchange, including notification of any liens, encumbrances, or other claims relating

to the lands. The public comment period for the NOEP formally closed on January 6, 2022; however,

the BLM considered comments received outside of the 45-day comment period. In addition, the BLM

conducted a public scoping period at the onset of the Environmental Analysis (EA). The BLM

received thirteen comment letters specifically related to the NOEP and ten comments to the EA

scoping request. The information provided was considered during the development of the EA. The

NOEP and EA can be found on the ePlanning website.

Identification of issues requiring analysis was accomplished through internal review/discussion,

coordination with cooperating agencies, public scoping and through the posting of the NOEP.

Notification letters regarding the proposed exchange and P.L. 116-9 were mailed on November 22,

2021, to potentially affiliated Tribes, inviting the Tribes to comment and/or consult on the project.

The Tribes were also contacted via a September 2, 2022, letter during the NEPA review process. The

Navajo Nation and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribe responded, stating they did not require formal

consultation. Other tribes neither responded to the letter nor requested consultation.

Notification letters were also mailed on November 22, 2021, to affected grazing permit holders,

mining claim and mineral materials lease holders, and right-of-way (ROW) holders. The notifications

provided information, and if applicable, options for renewal or continuation of the permits or leases.

The letters also provided information on how to comment on the land exchange. The BLM reviewed

the ten responses received from the notification letters to ensure that any information pertinent to the

analysis of environmental impacts was properly considered in the context of National Environmental

Policy Act documentation.

Additional public participation with a 30-day public comment period commenced with the release of

the EA for this land exchange. The EA was posted on the BLM ePlanning website on May 25, 2023,

offering a 30-day comment period ending on June 26, 2023. Eleven comments were received during

this comment period.

The Federal and non-Federal lands and interests will be conveyed subject to valid and existing rights

and encumbrances of record. Subject to limitations prescribed by law and regulation, Federal land

ROW holder were given the opportunity to amend their ROW for conversion to a new term, including

perpetuity, if applicable, or to an easement prior to issuance of a Federal patent.

In accordance with Section 2(a)(2)(ii) of Executive Order 11988, notice is hereby given that portions

of the Federal lands may be located within floodplains or contain wetlands. The effects of conveyance

of these parcels, including the potential need for restrictions of future uses under Federal, State, or

local regulations was evaluated in the EA for the exchange.

The exchange parcels are depicted on the map titled S. 47—101 ‘‘Emery County Public Land

Management Act—Proposed Land Exchange’’ and dated December 10, 2018. Some BLM and TLA

lands have been removed from the exchange by mutual agreement pursuant to Section 1255(b)(2)(B)

of the Dingell Act, subsequent to the BLM’s 2021 NOEP (BLM 2021f). For information on the

parcels removed from the exchange refer to the EA and Decision Record. The map and additional

information concerning the exchange are available on the Utah BLM website

https://www.blm.gov/programs/lands-and-realty/regional-information/utah/dingell, or may be

obtained by contacting the following BLM Offices:

BLM Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Teresa Burke, 435-688-3256, tsburke@blm.gov

BLM Green River District Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501

Veronica Kratman, 435-636-3610, vkratman@blm.gov

Patrick Ahrnsbrak, 4435-781-2753, pahrnsbrak@blm.gov

Lisa Wilkolak, 435-259-2122, lwilkolak@blm.gov

BLM West Desert District Office, 491 North John Glenn Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Emily Timer, 801-977-4351, eboivin@blm.gov

Hannah Spence, 435-743-3143, hspence@blm.gov

BLM Color Country District Office, 176 East DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721

Lennie McConnell, 435-865-3052, lmcconnell@blm.gov

Stephanie Trujillo, 435-688-3343, strujillo@blm.gov

Mike Utley, 435-896-1515, mutley@blm.gov

Levi Lefevre, 435-644-1276, llefvre@blm.gov

For a period of 45 days from the date of publication of this Notice, interested parties may submit

written protests to the BLM Utah State Director at the above address. Protests may be mailed, or hand

delivered to the BLM Utah State Office at the above address. The BLM will not accept telephone

calls or electronic mail. Protests via facsimile will only be considered if the full name and mailing

address of the protester are included. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address,

or other personal information in your protest, you should be aware your entire protest – including

your personal information – may be made publicly available at any time. Please include in your

protest the following: (1) Contact information of the person filing the protest; (2) A statement of the

issue or issues being protested; (3) A statement of the part or parts of the decision being protested; (4)

All relevant facts supporting your protest and reference to or citing the associated documents; and (5)

A concise statement explaining why you believe the authorized officer’s decision is wrong.

If the BLM receives any protests during the 45-day protest period, the authorized officer will consider

and make appropriate decisions on such protests. In accordance with 43 CFR §2201.7-1(c), a right of

appeal from a protest decision of the authorized officer may be pursued in accordance with the

applicable appeal procedures of 43 CFR 4.

Matthew A. Preston

BLM Utah State Director, Acting

EXHIBIT A

FEDERAL LAND DESCRIPTION

Salt Lake Meridian, Utah

T. 8 N., R. 6 E.,

sec. 12, NE1/4NE1/4, SW1/4, and NW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 14, lots 1 thru 4, W1/2NE1/4, and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 23, lots 1 and 2, W1/2NE1/4, and SE1/4NW1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 26, lots 1, 2, and 3, W1/2NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and NW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 34, NE1/4NE1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, S1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 34, SE1/4NE1/4. (Surface Only)

T. 7 N., R. 7 E.,

secs. 4, 8, and 10;

sec. 12, E1/2;

sec. 14;

sec. 20, E1/2;

secs. 22 and 24;

sec. 26, E1/2, E1/2NW1/4, and E1/2SW1/4;

sec. 28.

T. 8 N., R. 7 E.,

sec. 26, NE1/4NE1/4, W1/2NE1/4, N1/2SE1/4NE1/4, W1/2, NW1/4SE1/4, and N1/2SW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 34.

T. 7 N., R. 8 E.,

sec. 4;

sec. 5; (Surface Only)

secs. 6, 8, 18, 20, 28, and 30.

T. 8 N., R. 8 E.,

sec. 6, lot 9;

sec. 7, lots 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 16, 17, E1/2SW1/4, and SW1/4SE1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 8, lot 2;

sec. 17, lots 2, 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, and 13, SW1/4NW1/4, SW1/4, and SW1/4SE1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 18, lots 1 thru 4, E1/2, E1/2NW1/4, and NE1/4SW1/4;

sec. 18, SE1/4SW1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 19; (Surface Only)

sec. 20, lot 2, NW1/4NE1/4, S1/2NE1/4, W1/2, and SE1/4;

sec. 21, lots 4, 6, 7, and 10; (Surface Only)

sec. 28, lots 1 and 2;

sec. 29, N1/2; (Surface Only)

sec. 30.

T. 6 S., R. 1 W.,

sec. 4, lots 1 thru 5.

T. 12 S., R 1 W.,

sec. 11, SE1/4NE1/4 and S1/2;

sec. 14, N1/2, SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4.

T. 11 S., R. 2 W.,

sec. 7, lots 17 thru 25 and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 8, lots 4, 6, 11, and 16;

sec. 17, lots 1 and 2, lots 6 thru 10, lots 14 thru 18, and SE1/4NE1/4;

sec. 18, lots 2, 3, and 4, lots 9 thru 15, and lot 18, W1/2NE1/4, and E1/2NW1/4;

sec. 19, lot 17 and lots 20 thru 26;

sec. 20, lots 1, 2, 3, 8, and 9, and lots 13 thru 23;

sec. 21;

sec. 29, lots 1 thru 8 and lots 10 thru 15;

sec. 30, lots 1 thru 4, lots 7 thru 13, SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 31, lots 1, 2, and 4, N1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NE1/4, NE1/4NW1/4, SE1/4SW1/4, and SE1/4.

T. 11 1/2 S., R. 2 1/2 W.,

sec. 35.

T. 10 S., R. 3 W.,

sec. 21, SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 21, SW1/4SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 22, W1/2NE1/4 and W1/2;

sec. 27, NW1/4, W1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4SW1/4;

sec. 28, NW1/4SW1/4;

sec. 28, N1/2; (Minerals Only)

sec. 29, SE1/4NE1/4;

sec. 31, lots 2, 3, and 4, W1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 33;

sec. 34, NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4.

T. 11 S., R. 3 W.,

sec. 1, lot 15 and lots 21 thru 25;

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 5, S1/2NE1/4, S1/2NW1/4, SW1/4, W1/2SE1/4, and SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 3, S1/2;

sec. 4;

sec. 5, S1/2SW1/4 and S1/2SE1/4;

secs. 6 thru 11;

sec. 12, lots 1, 3 thru 6, SW1/4NE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 12, lot 2, NW1/4NW1/4, S1/2NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, and SW1/4SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 13, lot 1, NW1/4NE1/4, S1/2NE1/4, S1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 13, N1/2SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 14, W1/2 and SE1/4;

sec. 14, NE1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 15;

sec. 16, N1/2 and SE1/4;

secs. 17, 18, and 19;

sec. 20, E1/2NE1/4, SW1/4, NE1/4SE1/4, and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 20, W1/2NE1/4, NW1/4, and NW1/4SE1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 21, NW1/4NE1/4 and W1/2;

sec. 22, N1/2, NE1/4SW1/4, N1/2SE1/4, and SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 22, SE1/4SW1/4 and SW1/4SE1/4; (Surface Only)

sec. 23, E1/2, N1/2NW1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and SW1/4SW1/4;

sec. 23, SW1/4NW1/4 and NW1/4SW1/4, excepting therefrom, a strip of land 100 feet in width, as

granted by Richard B. Moon and wife, to Oregon Short Line Railroad, by deed dated April 29,

1902, recorded in book 58, page of Deeds, all in the official records of Juab County, Utah;

sec. 24, lots 1 and 2, N1/2NE1/4, SW1/4NE1/4, W1/2, NW1/4SE1/4, and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 25;

sec. 26, S1/2NE1/4, NW1/4, and S1/2;

sec. 26, N1/2NE1/4, except that certain tract of land conveyed to the State Road Commission of

Utah by the State of Utah and described in right-of-way deed, recorded in Book 125, page 211,

records of Juab County, Utah; (Surface Only)

sec. 27, NE1/4, S1/2NW1/4, and S1/2;

sec. 27, N1/2NW1/4; (Surface Only)

secs. 29, 30, and 31;

sec. 33, SE1/4NE1/4, NW1/4NW1/4, and SE1/4;

secs. 34 and 35.

T. 12 S., R. 3 W.,

sec. 1;

sec. 2; (Surface Only)

secs. 3 and 4;

sec. 5, lots 3 and 4, S1/2NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, SW1/4SW1/4, and E1/2SE1/4;

sec. 6.

T. 6 S., R. 4 W.,

sec. 11, lots 1 thru 10, NE1/4 and E1/2NW1/4;

sec. 12.

T. 12 S., R. 6 W.,

secs. 5 and 6 .

T. 15 S., R. 6 W.,

sec. 18, SW1/4NW1/4 and SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 19, NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, and SW1/4SW1/4. (Minerals Only)

T. 15 S., R. 7 W.,

secs. 10 and 11; (Minerals Only)

sec. 12, SW1/4SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 13, NW1/4NE1/4, S1/2NE1/4, NW1/4, and S1/2; (Minerals Only)

sec. 14, N1/2 and SE1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 15, N1/2NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, and W1/2SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 24, lots 1, 2, 5, 7, N1/2, and N1/2SE1/4. (Minerals Only)

T. 26 S., R. 10 W.,

sec. 19, lot 1, NW1/4NE1/4, and NE1/4NW1/4;

sec. 30, lot 4, E1/2SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 31, W1/2NE1/4 and NW1/4SE1/4.

T. 27 S., R. 10 W.,

sec. 5, lots 1 and 2, S1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, S1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 6, lot 7 and SE1/4SW1/4;

sec. 8;

sec. 17, N1/2NW1/4.

T. 26 S., R. 11 W.,

sec. 24, S1/2.

T. 27 S., R. 11 W.,

sec. 1.

T. 12 S., R. 12 W.,

sec. 17;

sec. 18, E1/2, E1/2NW1/4, and E1/2SW1/4;

sec. 26;

sec. 35, lots 1 and 2, N1/2, N1/2SW1/4, SW1/4SW1/4, N1/2SE1/4, and SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 36, W1/2.

T. 27 S., R. 13 W.,

sec. 1, lots 1 thru 5, lots 7 thru 10, SW1/4NE1/4, S1/2NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, and NW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 10, lots 1 thru 6, SW1/4NW1/4, SW1/4, and SW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 11, lots 1 thru 9;

sec. 12, lots 1 thru 13;

sec. 13, lots 1, 7 and 8, N1/2, and W1/2SW1/4;

sec. 14, lots 1 thru 13 and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 15, lots 1 thru 13, NW1/4NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4, and SW1/4NW1/4.

T. 28 S., R. 15 W.,

sec. 31;

sec. 33, S1/2SW1/4 and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 34, S1/2SW1/4 and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 35, S1/2SW1/4 and S1/2SE1/4.

T. 35 S., R. 15 W.,

sec. 20, W1/2.

T. 28 S., R. 16 W.,

sec. 26, lot 7;

sec. 35, lots 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and E1/2SE1/4.

T. 43 S., R. 1 E.,

sec. 6, lots 8 and 11, lots 12 thru 16, lots 19 and 20, lots 22 thru 25, W1/2NE1/4NW1/4SE1/4,

W1/2NW1/4SE1/4, W1/2SE1/4NW1/4SE1/4, W1/2NE1/4SW1/4SE1/4, NW1/4SW1/4SE1/4,

and W1/2SE1/4SW1/4SE1/4;

sec. 7, lots 5, 8, 9, 11, and 14 and E1/2NE1/4.

T. 2 S., R. 4 E.,

sec. 14, lot 26;

sec. 34, lot 25;

sec. 35, lot 25;

sec. 36, lots 7, 8, and 9.

T. 3 S., R. 4 E.,

sec. 2, lots 6, 9, 10, and 11, and lots 17 thru 20;

sec. 3, lot 16.

T. 5 S., R. 5 E.,

sec. 15, SW1/4NE1/4, NW1/4, and N1/2SW1/4;

sec. 23, NW1/4NW1/4;

sec. 27, SE1/4NE1/4 and SE1/4NW1/4.

T. 23 S., R. 5 E.,

sec. 1, lots 1, 5, 9, 10, and 13, S1/2NE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 11, lots 3, 4, and 7, and SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 12, lot 1, E1/2, E1/2NW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, and SW1/4.

T. 20 S., R. 6 E.,

sec. 11;

sec. 12, lots 5, 7, 12, 14, 15, and 18, W1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4SW1/4.

T. 21 S., R. 6 E.,

sec. 27, lot 1 and W1/2NE1/4.

T. 23 S., R. 6 E.,

sec. 5, lots 1, 2, and 3, S1/2NW1/4, and W1/2SW1/4;

sec. 6, lots 6 and 7, S1/2NE1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 7, lots 1 and 2, N1/2NE1/4, and NE1/4NW1/4.

T. 19 S., R. 8 E.,

sec. 1, lots 2, 3, 5, and 6, S1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, SW1/4, and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 12, lots 1 thru 4, NE1/4, and NE1/4NW1/4.

T. 18 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 31, lots 1, 2, and 4, E1/2, and E1/2NW1/4;

sec. 33, SE1/4NE1/4 and E1/2SE1/4.

T. 19 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 4, SW1/4NW1/4 and NW1/4SW1/4;

sec. 5, lots 1 and 2, S1/2NE1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 7, lots 2, 3, and NE1/4NE1/4;

sec. 8, N1/2.

T. 25 S., R. 13 E.,

secs. 10 thru 15, 22, 23, and 24.

T. 16 S., R. 14 E.,

sec. 25, NW1/4SW1/4, S1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 25, NE1/4SW1/4; (Coal Only)

sec. 26, SE1/4;

sec. 35, NE1/4.

T. 17 S., R. 14 E.,

sec. 1, lots 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, and 8, S1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4;

sec. 12, NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, and N1/2SE1/4.

T. 21 S., R. 14 E.,

secs. 13 and 14;

sec. 15, SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 22, E1/2NE1/4 and E1/2SE1/4.

secs. 23 thru 26;

sec. 27, E1/2NE1/4 and E1/2SE1/4;

sec. 34, NE1/4NE1/4;

sec. 35.

T. 22 S., R. 14 E.,

sec. 1.

T. 16 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 30, lots 3 and 4, and E1/2SW1/4;

sec. 31, lots 1 thru 4, NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, NW1/4SE1/4, and S1/2SE1/4;

sec. 31, SE1/4SW1/4 and NE1/4SE1/4. (Coal Only)

T. 17 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 5, lots 3 and 4, S1/2NW1/4, and SW1/4;

secs. 6 and 7;

sec. 8, W1/2.

T. 21 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 10, NW1/4NE1/4 and N1/2NW1/4;

sec. 11, N1/2NE1/4 and NE1/4NW1/4.

T. 13 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 31, lot 1, NE1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, and N1/2SE1/4.

T. 5 S., R. 19 E.,

sec. 10, E1/2NE1/4;

sec. 11, E1/2NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4NW1/4NE1/4, E1/2SW1/4NW1/4NE1/4,

E1/2SW1/4NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4SW1/4NE1/4, E1/2SW1/4SW1/4NE1/4,

W1/2SW1/4SW1/4NE1/4, W1/2NW1/4, S1/2SE1/4NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, SE1/4SW1/4, and

SE1/4;

sec. 11, W1/2NW1/4NW1/4NE1/4, W1/2SW1/4NW1/4NE1/4, W1/2NW1/4SW1/4NE1/4,

NE1/4NW1/4, and N1/2SE1/4NW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 13;

sec. 14, E1/2 and NE1/4NW1/4;

sec. 14, SE1/4NW1/4 and E1/2SW1/4; (Oil and Gas Only)

sec. 21, SE1/4SE1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 22, N1/2NE1/4, N1/2NW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, and W1/2SW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 23, W1/2NE1/4 and SE1/4NE1/4; (Oil and Gas Only)

sec. 24, SW1/4NW1/4, W1/2SW1/4, and SE1/4SW1/4; (Oil and Gas Only)

sec. 25, N1/2NW1/4. (Oil and Gas Only)

T. 27 S., R. 23 E.,

sec. 19, lot 4, E1/2, and E1/2SW1/4 ;

sec. 20, W1/2NW1/4;

sec. 30, lots 1 thru 4, NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4, E1/2SW1/4, W1/2SE1/4, and SE1/4SE1/4;

sec. 31, lot 6.

The areas described aggregate 89,390.19 acres, according to the official plats of the surveys of the

said lands, on file with the BLM.

EXHIBIT B

STATE LAND DESCRIPTION

Salt Lake Meridian, Utah

T. 2 S., R. 24 E.,

sec. 32, SE1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 36.

T. 2 S., R. 25 E.,

sec. 32;

sec. 36, lots 1 thru 11, W1/2NE1/4, NW1/4, N1/2SW1/4, and NW1/4SE1/4.

T. 3 S., R. 25 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16.

T. 5 S., R. 20 E.,

sec. 36, NE1/4 and NE1/4SE1/4.

T. 5 S., R. 21 E.,

sec. 21, S1/2NE1/4;

sec. 22, S1/2NW1/4, SW1/4, and W1/2SE1/4;

sec. 27, W1/2NW1/4 and NW1/4SW1/4;

sec. 32.

T. 16 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 36.

T. 16 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 5, lot 4 and SW1/4NW1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 6, lots 1 and 2; (Minerals Only)

sec. 16;

sec. 36.

T. 16 S., R. 17 E.,

sec. 16, W1/2;

sec. 32.

T. 17 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 17 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 27, SW1/4NW1/4 and W1/2SE1/4; (Minerals Only)

sec. 32;

sec. 36, W1/2.

T. 18 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 18 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 10, NW1/4SE1/4; (Minerals only, except Coal)

sec. 10, NE1/4SW1/4; (Surface and Minerals only, except Coal)

sec. 16;

sec. 31, lot 3 and SW1/4SE1/4; (Minerals only, except Coal)

sec. 32;

sec. 36, W1/2W1/2.

T. 19 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 19 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 28, N1/2 and E1/2SE1/4;

sec. 29, N1/2NE1/4;

sec. 32;

sec. 33, E1/2NE1/4;

sec. 34;

sec. 35;

sec. 36.

T. 19 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 31, lots 1 thru 8, E1/2, and E1/2W1/2;

sec. 32, W1/2 and W1/2SE1/4.

T. 19 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 8, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 19 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 8 and S1/2N1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32.

T. 20 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 36.

T. 20 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 8, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36, W1/2.

T. 20 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 8, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 20 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 16;

sec. 36.

T. 20 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 20 S., R. 15 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16.

T. 20 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 3, lots 6, 7, 11, and 12.

T. 20 1/2 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 32, lots 1 thru 4 and S1/2S1/2;

sec. 36, lots 1 thru 4 and S1/2.

T. 21 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 36.

T. 21 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 12, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 21 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 12, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32:

sec. 36.

T. 21 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 16;

sec. 32, lots 1 thru 4 and E1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 21 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 32, lots 1 thru 4, N1/2, and N1/2S1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 22 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 36, less and excepting the surface estate and rights conveyed in the quit claim deed, Entry

Number 71764, filed October 1, 1964, Book 44, pgs. 484‐85, all in the official records of

Emery County, Utah.

T. 22 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32, less and excepting the surface estate and rights conveyed in the quit claim deed, Entry

Number 171759, filed October 1, 1964, Book 44, pgs. 478‐79, all in the official records of

Emery County, Utah;

sec. 36.

T. 22 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 22 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16, less and excepting the surface estate and rights conveyed in the quit claim deed, Entry

Number 174447, filed March 16, 1966, Book 51, pg. 14, all in the official records of Emery

County, Utah;

sec. 32, lots 1 thru 4 and E1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 22 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 2, less and excepting the surface estate and rights conveyed in quit claim deed, Entry

Number 17448, filed March 16, 1966, Book 51, pgs. 15‐16, and quit claim deed, Entry

Number 288154, filed December 17, 1979, Book 111, pg. 297, all in the official records of

Emery County, Utah;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36, lots 1 thru 4, W1/2E1/2, and W1/2.

T. 23 S., R. 7 E.,

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 8 E.,

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 8 1/2 E.,

sec. 36, lots 1 thru 4 and E1/2.

T. 23 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2, less and excepting the surface estate and rights

conveyed in the quit claim deed, Entry Number 171760, filed October 1, 1964, Book 44,

pg. 480, all in the official records of Emery County, Utah;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32, lots 1 thru 4 and E1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 23 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32, lost 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

T. 23 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 36.

T. 24 S., R. 8 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36, NW1/4NW1/4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2.

T. 24 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 12, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 24 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 12, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 24 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 12, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 24 S., R. 12 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 8, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32.

T. 24 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 36, lot 1, W1/2NE1/4, SE1/4NE1/4, W1/2, and SE1/4.

T. 25 S., R. 8 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 25 S., R. 9 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 25 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 25 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32.

T. 25 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2, lots 1 thru 4, S1/2N1/2, and S1/2;

sec. 36.

T. 25 S., R. 17 E.,

sec. 32, NE1/4NE1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, and NW1/4SW1/4.

T. 26 S., R. 6 E.,

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 7 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 8 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., 9 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 10 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 11 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 16;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 16 E.,

sec. 2;

sec. 32;

sec. 36.

T. 26 S., R. 17 E.,

sec. 16, SW1/4SW1/4;

sec. 32, W1/2NW1/4 and W1/2SW1/4.

T. 42 S., R. 15 W.,

sec. 7, SE1/4NE1/4, E1/2NE1/4SW1/4NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4, N1/2NE1/4SE1/4SE1/4, and

NE1/4NW1/4SE1/4SE1/4.

The lands described aggregate 116,042.16 acres according to the official plats of the surveys of said

land, on file with the BLM.

