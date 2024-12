Pursuant to Utah Code Section 59-2-1332.5, Emery County does hereby give notice that a complete listing of parcels with delinquent 2024 property taxes as of December 30, 2024, will be posted on the Emery County Treasurer website (https://emery.utah.gov/home/offices/treasurer/).

Josie K. Stilson, CPA

Emery County Treasurer

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024.