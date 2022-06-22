NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.

The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on June 30, 2022.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION

NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT #

Johnson, Shannon, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 174, All items located in unit.

Bennett, Cody, Price, Utah 84501, Unit 070, All items located in unit.

Jensen, Willis, Kenilworth, Utah 84529, Unit 404, All items located in unit.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 22 and June 29, 2022.