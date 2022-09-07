NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.

The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on September 24, 2022.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION

NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#

Noone, Charity, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 221, All items located in unit.

Hunsaker, Jordan, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 054, All items located in unit.

Olson, Silvia, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 251, All items located in unit.

Justesen, Alan, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 479, All items located in unit.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 7 and September 14, 2022.