NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to the delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.

The entire contents of each unit listed below WILL BE DISPOSED OF on March 11, 2023

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION.

Name, City, State, Zip, Unit#

Pendray, Jon, Price, UT 84501, Unit 224, All items located in unit

Gomez, Jorge, Wellington, UT 84542, Unit 409, All items located in unit

Monosso, James, Price, UT 84501, Unit 068, All items located in unit

Barker, Eden, Price, UT 84501, Unit 417, All items located in unit

Bullock, Matthew, Salt Lake, 84084, Unit 101, All items located in unit

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 22 and March 1, 2023.