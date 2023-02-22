NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to the delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.
The entire contents of each unit listed below WILL BE DISPOSED OF on March 11, 2023
THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION.
Name, City, State, Zip, Unit#
Pendray, Jon, Price, UT 84501, Unit 224, All items located in unit
Gomez, Jorge, Wellington, UT 84542, Unit 409, All items located in unit
Monosso, James, Price, UT 84501, Unit 068, All items located in unit
Barker, Eden, Price, UT 84501, Unit 417, All items located in unit
Bullock, Matthew, Salt Lake, 84084, Unit 101, All items located in unit
Published in the ETV Newspaper February 22 and March 1, 2023.