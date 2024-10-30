NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to the delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.
The entire contents of each unit listed below WILL BE DISPOSED OF on November 16, 2024.
THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION.
Name, City, State, Zip, Unit#.
Powell, Megan, Green River, WY 82935,
Unit 226, All items located in unit
Wood, Evan & Rochelle, Wellington, UT 84542,
Unit 443, All items located in unit
Hall, Lisa, Price, UT 84501,
Unit 282, All items located in unit
Burke, Shayne & Shaylee, Price, UT 84501,
Unit 244, All items located in unit
Ramcke, Jason, East Carbon, UT 84520,
Unit 470, All items located in unit
Ballard, Jared, Price, UT 84501,
Unit 036, All items located in unit
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 30 and November 6, 2024.