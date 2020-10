NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Notice of delinquent rent at Clawson Storage at 125 East 200 North, Clawson, Utah. This is an attempt to collect moneys owed, not an auction. We will dispose of the contents of the following storage units on November 13, 2020:

Unit #8

Unit #10

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28 and November 4, 2020.