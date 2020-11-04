NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to the delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.

The entire contents of each unit listed below WILL BE DISPOSED OF on November 21, 2020.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION

Name, City, State, Zip, Unit#

• Curtis, Jerica, Price, UT 84501, Unit 139, All items located in unit

• Olson, Lara, Price, UT 84539, Unit 274, 308 All items located in unit

• Aragon, Abel, Price, UT 84501, Unit 240, All items located in unit

• Kirk-Cook, Catherine, Las Vegas, NV, Unit 076, All items located in unit

• Hunsaker, Jordan, Price, UT 84501, Unit 054, All items located in unit

• Holt, Lily, Price, UT 84501, Unit 103, All items located in unit

• Burke, Shayne & Shaylee, Price, UT 84501, Unit 244, All items located in unit

• Johnson, Shannon, Price, UT 84501, Unit 178, All items located in unit

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 4, November 11 and November 18, 2020.