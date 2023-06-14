NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY JUNE 30, 2023

THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant City, State, Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Christiansen, Vincent Q Price, UT 84501 M108 Various home & auto items/tools, boxes

Howell, Austin Huntington, UT 84528 M62 Various home & auto/tools/yard/sports items, boxes, totes

Keith, Susan Helper, UT 84526 M38 Various auto/sports items/hand tools/phones/clothing, numerous boxes/totes

Naylor, Kennedy Helper, UT 84526 M85 Various furniture, kids/misc items

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Craft, Rabecca East Carbon, UT 84520 S201 Various household items/clothing/auto, boxes/totes

Murdock, Lauran Huntington, UT 84528 S164 Various household items/furniture, equestrian, baby items, boxes/bags

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Cowles, Gary East Carbon, UT 84520 E168 Various shop/automotive/tools/welding/ items, boxes

Curtis, DJ Price, UT 84501 E213 Misc household items, piano, furniture, totes/boxes

Dyches, jr Steven L East Carbon, UT 84520 E81 Various home/yard/automotive items, tools,

Feichko, Chad Price, UT 84501 E110 Sewing mach, chest, dryer, misc other items

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 14 and June 21, 2023.