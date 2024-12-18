NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.
The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2025
THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!
Tenant
City, State, Zip
Unit
BRIEF listing of contents
Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah
Keith, Susan c/o Sasha Fowler
Wellington, UT 84542
M38
Various auto/sports items/hand tools/phones/clothing, boxes/totes
Robinson, Shastea
Price, UT 84501
M138
Various furniture items, washer/dryer, rims, mis, boxes/bags/totes
Schmidt, Tara
Price, UT 84501
M29
Misc items, clothing, bags/tote/box
Still-Parish, Angel
Price, UT 84501
M89
Misc items, décor, table, clothing, numerous bags/totes/boxes
Still-Parish, Angel
Price, UT 84501
M90
Mattress, sewing machine, tent, misc items, organizers
Ward, Deva
Price, UT 84501
M102
Mattress, various home/yard items, bags/totes/boxes
Whiting, Andrea
Helper, UT 84526
M7
Dryer, misc home/furniture items, clothing, bags/totes/boxes
Wiggins, Yusef
Price, UT 84501
M153
Washer/dryer, ladder, misc yard/auto/home kid items, TV’s, fridge
South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah
Bryan, Christian/Morris, Charlotte
Price, UT 84501
S211
Wood fireplace, misc, totes/boxes/bags
Holmes, Verl
Price, UT 84501
S28
Misc tools/furniture/yard, generator, tent, clothing, toolboxes, boxes/totes
Robards, Anthony
Madisonville, KY 42431
S91
Various exercise equip, bed/mattress, misc items, bags/totes/boxes
Schmidt, Tabitha
Price, UT 84501
S40
Asst’d child items/home, décor, totes/boxes/bags
East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah
Bowden, Scotty
Price, UT 84501
E287
Exercise items, misc home/furniture, kids items, bags/totes/boxes
Brown, Barbara
Price, UT 84501
E30
Tables/night stands, misc items, totes
Cunningham, Amelda
Price, UT 84501
E253
Encyclopedia set, bikes, bedroom items, child/home items, totes/boxes
Penland, Wyatt
Helper, UT 84526
E233
Various home/auto/sports items, totes/boxes
Wiggins, Yusef
Price, UT 84501
E75
Various home/camping/fishing items, bags/totes/boxes
Published in ETV Newspaper December 18 and December 25, 2024.