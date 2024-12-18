NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2025

THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant

City, State, Zip

Unit

BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Keith, Susan c/o Sasha Fowler

Wellington, UT 84542

M38

Various auto/sports items/hand tools/phones/clothing, boxes/totes

Robinson, Shastea

Price, UT 84501

M138

Various furniture items, washer/dryer, rims, mis, boxes/bags/totes

Schmidt, Tara

Price, UT 84501

M29

Misc items, clothing, bags/tote/box

Still-Parish, Angel

Price, UT 84501

M89

Misc items, décor, table, clothing, numerous bags/totes/boxes

Still-Parish, Angel

Price, UT 84501

M90

Mattress, sewing machine, tent, misc items, organizers

Ward, Deva

Price, UT 84501

M102

Mattress, various home/yard items, bags/totes/boxes

Whiting, Andrea

Helper, UT 84526

M7

Dryer, misc home/furniture items, clothing, bags/totes/boxes

Wiggins, Yusef

Price, UT 84501

M153

Washer/dryer, ladder, misc yard/auto/home kid items, TV’s, fridge

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Bryan, Christian/Morris, Charlotte

Price, UT 84501

S211

Wood fireplace, misc, totes/boxes/bags

Holmes, Verl

Price, UT 84501

S28

Misc tools/furniture/yard, generator, tent, clothing, toolboxes, boxes/totes

Robards, Anthony

Madisonville, KY 42431

S91

Various exercise equip, bed/mattress, misc items, bags/totes/boxes

Schmidt, Tabitha

Price, UT 84501

S40

Asst’d child items/home, décor, totes/boxes/bags

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Bowden, Scotty

Price, UT 84501

E287

Exercise items, misc home/furniture, kids items, bags/totes/boxes

Brown, Barbara

Price, UT 84501

E30

Tables/night stands, misc items, totes

Cunningham, Amelda

Price, UT 84501

E253

Encyclopedia set, bikes, bedroom items, child/home items, totes/boxes

Penland, Wyatt

Helper, UT 84526

E233

Various home/auto/sports items, totes/boxes

Wiggins, Yusef

Price, UT 84501

E75

Various home/camping/fishing items, bags/totes/boxes

Published in ETV Newspaper December 18 and December 25, 2024.