NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units. The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, OCTOBER 22, 2020. There will NOT be a public auction!! (Published in ETV Newspaper and online Legal Notices Wed. Oct. 7 & Wed. Oct. 14, 2020)

Tenant City State Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Gutierrez, Austin R. Price, UT 84501 M 14 Automotive, various furniture, washer/dryer, tools, weight bench, boxes misc

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Dunn, Kodi M Price, UT 84501 S 72 Boxes misc, child items

Falsone, Jennifer A Price, UT 84501 S 201 Furniture, dishes, handcart, suitcase, stools, misc clothes, totes

Jensen, Skyler P Orangeville, UT 84537 S 76 Tables, window frames, wood, nightstand, boxes

Price, Travis Price, UT 84501 S 111 Coolers, swamp cooler, power tools, fire extinguisher, furniture, sports equip, boxes misc household

Webb, Steven E Las Vegas, NV 89189 S 61 Dry erase board, sew machine, fishing poles, suit cases, cooler, totes, rugs, boxes, airhose, misc items

West, Jordan Price, UT 84501 S 41 Backpack, boxes, misc, helmet, night stand

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Axelgard, Mick Price, UT 84501 E 4 Automotive, hand cart, coolers, misc furniture, golf clubs, misc items, boxes, crates, sacks

Axelgard, Mikenzie Helper, UT 84526 E 120 Misc furniture, bags/crates household, misc items

Davis, Kayla Price, UT 84501 E 34 BBQ grill, antifreeze

Heaton, Travis L Price, UT 84501 E 239 Various furniture/household, yard equip, boxes misc items

Tischner, Jeremiah J Cougar, WA 98616 E 279 Bow flex’s, twin bed

Wheeler, Jeffrey L Wellington, UT 84542 E 244 Various furnishings, freezer, ironing board, misc wooden furniture, asst’d baby stuff, boxes/sacks misc household, misc items