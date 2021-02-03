NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 19, 2021. THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant City State Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Carter, Loren Price, UT 84501 M105 Table, chairs, stools, boxes

Hernandez, Cambrie Helper, UT 84526 M26 Mattress, boxes/sacks, toys

Keltner, Daniel Price, UT 84501 M116 Golf clubs, armoire, kids motorcycle, TV, tables, shelf units, boxes, helmet

Lee, Nicole Price, UT 84501 M65 Chair, shopvac, tools/boxes, patio umbrella, mirror, bike, bed frame, boxes/totes, filing cabinet, cooler

Rondinelli, Shanda East Carbon, UT 84520 M112 Mattress/box spring, tables, vacuum, suitcase, microwave, rug, chairs, lamp, boxes/sacks/totes, cooler

Sanchez, Arthur c/o Ivonne Vega East Carbon, UT 84520 M67 Couches, vacuums, guitar, Cmas tree, bike, mattress/box spring, dresser, chairs, microwave, filing cabinet, scooter, car seat, barbie, various items

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Andreini, Mike Taylorsville, UT 84129 S31 Golf clubs, fishing poles, cooler, guitars, dresser, TV, microwave, boxes/sacks, bow, hunting gear, wooden chairs

Edwards, Michelle Helper, UT 84526 S68 TV’s/stand, flooring, yard equip, tool box, misc tools, washer/dryer, bikes, couch, hand cart, vacuum, light fixtures, gas cans, microwave, misc racks/cabinets, fans, dishes, crutches, barstool, typewriter, toys, boxes/sacks

Karcich-Bridge, Cassandra East Carbon, UT 84520 S50 Corner cabinet, big pillow, boxes/sacks misc

McCormack, Janet Price, UT 84501 S215 Dressers, mattress/box springs/twin bed frames, tables, gas can, bikes, chairs, snowboard, vacuum, lamp, baseball bag w/gear, boxes misc household

Sandoval, Carlos c/o Gilbert Sandoval Price, UT 84501 S130 Weedeaters, ladders, jacks, tools, skiis, clock, lamp, antlers, chair, dresser, propane tank, bean bag, various

Valdez, Chriselyn Kearns, UT 84118 S134 Loveseat, vase, hutch, end table, shelf, pictures, microwave, armoire, pictures, misc household

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Anderson, Maqualla Spring Glen, UT 84526 E260 Strollers, bed frame, high chair, dresser

Feichko, Chad Price, UT 84501 E110 Table, chairs, cedar chest, furniture, suitcase, tool box, tools/power tools, pots/pans, electric fireplace, tire, lamp, fire extinguisher, ext cord, dryer, shop vac, fishing pole, clock, sports cards

Henrie, Cindy Price, UT 84501 E172 Bike, tables, snowboard, snow shoes, scooter, bed frame, crutches, armoire, mirror, boxes/bags misc household

Kinder, Talon c/o Sydney Fernandez Wellington, UT 84542 E179 Couch/recliner, baby bed frame, Cmas lights, plywood

Lujan, Johnny East Carbon, UT 84520 E270 TV, playpen, bouncy horse, doll house, toys, boxes/sacks misc

Lujan, Johnny East Carbon, UT 84520 E282 Wagon, kids bike, stereo, popcorn machine, boxes/totes/toys, misc kids bedding, walker, barbie car

Marx, Daniel Price, UT 84501 E76 Ladders, suitcases, coolers, table, wheelbarrow, wood chair, dishwasher, bbq, vacuum, bags/boxes/totes misc

Montoya, Terecina Price, UT 84501 E243 Boxes misc household, clock, decorations, pots/pans, vacuum, books, griddle, Cmas tree, electric heater

Nichols, Anna or Jason Wellington, UT 84542 E37 Couch, loveseat, ladder, water can, printer, boxes misc

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 3 and February 10, 2021.