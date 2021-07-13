NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units. The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY AUGUST 6, 2021
THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!
Tenant City State Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents
Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah
Cloward, Leisa Price, UT 84501 M95 Organizers, shelf, plastic poles, mattress, tents, boxes misc
Franklin, Josh Wellington, UT 84542 M143 Backpack, water cooler, propane tank, gas cans, speakers, TV, misc clothes, C-Mas, junk
Herrera, Benny R. Huntington, UT 84528 M154 Fishing equip, camp chairs, cedar chest, baseball bat, hose, wood shelf
Hufford, Shaun No Address M85 Ladder, dolly’s, various tools/equip, fishing pole, paint supplies, a/c unit, wood
Price, Jessica Price, UT 84501 M1 Couch, bed frame, dressers, night stand, suitcase, bag misc, misc coats
Sanchez, Morgan R. Price, UT 84501 M113 Mattress
South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah
Burgess, Kathy Layton, UT 84041 S214 Wheelbarrow, misc hand tools, wood rocking chair, fishing poles, fire pit, Cmas lights, pet crate, bathroom scale, tackle box, circular saws, shovels & racks, air nail gun, vacuum, umbrellas, skiis, cd’s, gas can, plastic chair, +/- 20x boxes misc
Coleman, Raymond Price, UT 84501 S74 Speakers, cooler, furniture, TV, vacuum, folding chair, crib mattress, couches, cd’s, toys, +/- 20x boxes totes/sacks/misc
Espinoza, Johnny J. Price, UT 84501 S98 Vacuum, boxes, cowboy hat, kids tool bench
Sherman, Cole Huntington, UT 84528 S95 Couch, weight bench, bar stool, cowboy hats, glass hutch,
(Alexis Orellana) baby swing, baby walker, barbell/weights, mattresses, boxes sacks/totes/misc
Valdez, Chriselyn Kearns, UT 84118 S134 Vase, loveseat, china hutch, boxes misc, microwave, pictures, shelves, coffee table, jewelry holder
East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah
Bigham, Kathy L. East Carbon, UT 84520 E246 Metal shelving, walkers, baby gate, chest freezer, folding table, TV, drums, ironing board, sewing machine, chest
Carter, Matthew Price, UT 84501 E284 Table, headboard, dresser, TV’s, misc clothing & bedding, misc household
Clark, Amber WVC, UT 84128 E352 BBQ, hutch, ext. cords, crutches, golf clubs, shovel, baby car seat & swing, heat lamp, hand saw, boxes/totes/sacks misc household, fishing poles, trouble light
Cooke, Daniel Wellington, UT 84542 E287 Boxes misc, suitcase, backpacks
Grill, Jennifer P. Price, UT 84501 E105 Couches, appliances, table/chairs, hutch, auto parts
Lettas, Matthew Price, UT 84501 E22 Step stool, car battery, coolers, mini trampoline, car parts, folding chairs/table, TV, tools, fishing pole, scooter, mattresses, car vac, fan, punching bag, misc tools, clothing, rafts, bean bag chairs, misc bags, loose household & clothing, shoes, boots
Roberts, Jackie M. Salina, UT 84654 E209 Washer/Dryer, TV’s, swamp cooler, bird cage, gas can, trap, couches, misc rocks, engine parts, garden hose, hand tools, microwave, fan, boxes/sacks/containers misc
Published in the ETV Newspaper July 21 and July 28, 2021.