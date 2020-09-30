NOTICE OF EARLY VOTING FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION

Early voting for the 2020 General Election will be conducted at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E. Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning October 20, 2020 through October 30, 2020. Voters should be registered on or before October 23, 2020 in order to Early Vote and will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that show name and current address.

/s/Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30, 2020.