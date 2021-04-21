NOTICE OF ELECTION HELPER – MUNICIPAL OFFICES 

Helper City Municipal announces a municipal election will be held to elect (1) Mayor 4 year term and (2) City Council Member 4 year term each. Candidate Filing Period June 1 to June 7, 2021 Declaration of Candidacy Forms must be filed in person with the City Recorder at 58 South Main St. Helper, Utah during office hours and not later than the close of normal office hours between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information is available at vote.utah.gov and the Recorders Office 435-472-5391.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21 and April 28, 2021.