Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 12, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office and the canvass of election will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, 2024 in the Emery County Courthouse. 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 6, 2024.