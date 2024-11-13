NOTICE OF FEE INCREASE HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of the Emery Water Conservancy District that a Public Hearing will be held at the District Office located at 20 South 100 East, in Castle Dale, Utah on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comment regarding a three percent fee increase to the Project Water Assessments for the increased operational costs and expenses incurred to accomplish bringing the Huntington North and Joe’s Valley Dams into compliance with current dam safety standards.

Jay Mark Humphrey, Manager

Emery Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13, November 20, November 27 and December 4, 2024.