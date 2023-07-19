NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

July 19, 2023

State of Utah, Dept. of Workforce Services

Housing & Community Development Division

140 East 300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

(801) 834-4609

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Utah.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about August 4, 2023, State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services, Housing & Community Development Division (HCDD), will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of HOME funds under Title Il Section 288 of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA) as amended to undertake the project known as Canal Commons at the intersection of Cherry St. and W. Green River Ave, Green River, Utah 84525 for the construction of 10 brand new houses – 3:2BR and 2:3BR detached rental houses in Phase I and 5 additional affordable owner-occupied houses in Phase II, 100% affordable – on 2.07 acres with 20 spaces of parking distributed in pairs at each house. The houses will range from 848 sq ft 2BR – 1342 sq ft 3BR. Income targets for tenants are 46% AMI or less. The total estimated cost of Phase I of the project is $1,941,440 that includes $1,173,705 of State of Utah HOME funds.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

HCD has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Protection Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Utah DWS HCDD office at 140 E. 300 S., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 where the record is available for examination and copying weekdays 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. and also available at the Epicenter office at 180 S Broadway, Green River, Utah 84525 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Housing & Community Development Division, Attn: Sarah Moore, 140 E. 300 S., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. All comments received by August 3, 2023 will be considered by the State of Utah prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

HCD certifies to HUD that Christina Oliver, in her official capacity as HCD Director, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows HCD to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO HUD RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and HCD’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of HCD; (b) HCD has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency, acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504, has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Noemi Ghirghi, CPD Region VIII Director, at CPD_COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact CPD_COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Christina Oliver, Director

State of Utah Workforce Services, Housing & Community Development Division

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2023.