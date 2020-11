Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Emery County Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the election returns from the November 3, 2020 General Election. The meeting will be held in the Emery County Courthouse, Swell Room.

Brenda D. Tuttle,

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 11, 2020.