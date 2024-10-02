NOTICE OF HEARING

BEFORE THE BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING / DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES / STATE OF UTAH / THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING MATTER. Docket No. 2024-064 Cause No. 075-04: In the Matter of the Request for Agency Action of COASTAL PLAINS ENERGY, INC., for an order suspending application of the Board’s Orders in Cause Nos. 243-1 and 243-4 insofar as they pertain to Section 15, Section 16, the NE¼ of Section 21, Section 22, the S½ of Section 23, and the N½ of Section 27 of Township 15 South, Range 9 East, SLM, Carbon County, Utah. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Oil, Gas and Mining (“Board”), State of Utah, will conduct a hearing on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the auditorium of the Department of Natural Resources, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The hearing will be streamed live on the Department of Natural Resources YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/live/jcsLxWUEbzw. THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED as a formal administrative adjudication in accordance with the rules of the Board as set forth in Utah Administrative Code R641, et seq. and as provided for in Utah Code Ann. § 40-6-1, et seq. and Utah Code Ann. § 63G-4-101 through -601. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING will be for the Board to receive testimony and evidence regarding a Request for Agency Action (“RAA”) filed by Coastal Plains Energy, Inc. (“Coastal”) requesting that the Board enter an order: 1. Suspending application of its Orders in Cause Nos. 243-1 and 243-4 insofar as they pertain to the following lands (“Subject Lands”) within the Drunkards Wash Field in Carbon County, Utah: Township 15 South, Range 9 East, SLM, Section 15: All, Section 16: All, Section 21: NE¼, Section 22: All, Section 23: S½, Section 27: N½; 2. Making such findings and orders in connection with this Request as it deems necessary; and 3. Providing for such other and further relief as may be just and equitable under the circumstances. OBJECTIONS TO THE RAA must be filed with the Secretary of the Board at the address listed below no later than the 9th day of October, 2024. A party must file a timely written objection or other response in order to participate as a party at the Board hearing. Failure to participate can result in a default judgment. Natural persons may appear and represent themselves before the Board. All other representation of parties before the Board will be by attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Utah, or attorneys licensed to practice law in another jurisdiction which meet the rules of the Utah State Bar for practicing law before the Utah Courts. Persons interested in this matter may participate pursuant to the procedural rules of the Board. The RAA, and any subsequent pleadings, may be inspected at the office of the undersigned, and inspected online at the Board’s website at https://www.ogm.utah.gov/board-meetings/. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons requiring auxiliary communicative aids and services to enable them to participate in this hearing should call Patty Rowe at (801) 538-5336, at least three working days prior to the hearing date. DATED this 27th day of September, 2024. STATE OF UTAH / BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING / LaVonne J. Garrison, Madam Chair /s/ Patty Rowe, Board Secretary / 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210 / Salt Lake City, Utah 84116 / (801) 538-5336.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.