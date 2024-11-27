A Notice of Intent for the following projhelect submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Savage Services Corporation

Location: Savage Services Corporation – Savage Energy Terminal – 2025 East 5000 South, Price, UT

Project Description: Savage Services Corporation (Savage) operates the Savage Energy Terminal located in Price in Carbon County. Savage operates terminals to transload coal and crude oil. Coal is trucked in, crushed, screened, stored in piles, and

transloaded to railcars. Crude oil is transloaded via submerged loading with a vapor balance line using mobile transfer racks that pump crude oil between trucks and railcars. Annual coal and crude oil transloaded are limited to 7 million tons and 4.38 million bbls, respectively. Savage is not permitted to transload

crude oil after 2025. In addition, Savage transloads up to 12,000 tons of magnesium hydroxide.

Savage is also permitted to transload up to 18,000 tons of M-I WATE per year under Approval Order DAQE-AN117930013-24, issued July 3, 2024. Savage is requesting to increase the permitted throughput of M-I WATE by 9,000 tons per year, for a total of 27,000 tons of M-I WATE annually.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the

effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before December 27, 2024, will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at cbodell@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the

substance and significance of the issue.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.