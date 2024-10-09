NOTICE OF INTENT TO BUY WATER SHARES

Price City currently owns shares of capital stock in the Price River Water Users Association. The City is looking to purchase up to an additional 30 shares for the purpose of increasing the City’s capacity to process and provide drinking water for its current and future customers. If you are interested in selling your water shares to Price City, please email your proposal to publicworks@priceutah.net. Each proposal must include the following information: Contact name, contact phone number, contact email, number of shares available, price per share, and the certificate number(s) for the shares. Price City will accept proposals until 5:00pm, Thursday, October 17, 2024. For additional information contact Price City Public Works at 435-637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 9, 2024.