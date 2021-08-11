NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISCONTINUE RAIL SERVICE

Utah Railway Company (UTAH) issues this notice that on or about August 16, 2021, it intends to file with the Surface Transportation Board (STB), Washington, DC 20423, a petition for exemption pursuant to the provisions of 49 CFR Part 1152 Subpart F – Exempt Abandonments and Discontinuances of Service and Trackage Rights to permit UTAH to discontinue service over approximately 25.05 miles of the line of railroad between milepost .25 near Helper, UT in Carbon County and approximately milepost 25.3 near Mohrland, UT in Emery County (the Line). The Line traverses through United States ZIP Codes 84526, 84501, 84527, and 84528. The UTAH proceeding will be docketed as STB Docket No. AB – 310 (Sub. No. 3X).

Because the proposed action entails the discontinuance of service over the Line, rather than abandonment, no environmental or historic documentation is required under 49 CFR 1105.6 and 1105.8. Appropriate offers of financial assistance to subsidize rail service can be filed with the STB. Trail use / rail banking and public use condition requests are not appropriate in discontinuance proceedings.

An original and 10 copies of any pleading that raises matters other than environmental issues (such as offers of financial assistance to subsidize rail service) must be filed directly with the STB’s Section of Administration, Office of Proceedings, 395 E Street, S.W., Washington, DC 20423-0001 [see 49 CFR 1104.1(a) and 1104.3(a)], and one copy must be served on applicant’s representative [see 49 CFR 1104.12(a)]. Questions regarding offers of financial assistance may be directed to the STB’s Office of Public Assistance, Governmental Affairs and Compliance at 202-245-0238. Copies of any comments or requests for conditions should be served on UTAH’s representative: Justin J. Marks, Clark Hill PLC, 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. Suite 1300 South, Washington, DC 20004; 202-772-0916.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 11, 2021.