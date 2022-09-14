NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the regularly scheduled meeting on September 21, 2022.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held as scheduled on October 5, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

A copy of this notice was faxed to ETV10, a newspaper of general circulation within Carbon County and Radio Stations KOAL and KUSA.

Seth Marsing, County Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, 2022.