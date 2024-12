NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE

Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District meeting schedule for 2025.

All meetings start at 4:30 p.m. in the Box room at the county building 75 E Main, Castle Dale, Utah

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024.