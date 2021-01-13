NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of the Emery Water Conservancy District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year of 2021. Meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Emery Water Conservancy District office, 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

March 29, 2021 7:00 p.m.

May 3, 2021 7:00 p.m.

June 28, 2021 7:00 p.m.

August 23, 2021 7:00 p.m.

October 18, 2021 7:00 p.m.

December 6, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Jay Mark Humphrey, Manager

Emery Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13 and January 20, 2021.