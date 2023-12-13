NOTICE OF MIDTERM VACANCIES

Helper City is looking to fill midterm vacancies for 2 Council Member positions. Both terms will be from January 4, 2024, to December 31, 2025. Qualifications for candidates are as follows: Must be a US Citizen, a registered voter of the municipality, and a resident of the municipality for twelve consecutive months immediately following the date of appointment. Candidates will be considered on January 4, 2024, City Council Meeting at 6:00 pm at Council Chambers 19 S Main St. Candidates may register with the City Recorder by December 29th, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 13, December 20 and December 27, 2023.