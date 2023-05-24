NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Orangeville City Council Positions

• City Council Member (Four Year Term)

• City Council Member (Four Year Term)

• City Council Member (Four Year Term)

Candidate filing period begins June 1, 2023

Declaration of Candidacy Forms must be filed in person with the City Recorder at 25 N. Main Orangeville, Utah during posted office hours.

Candidate filing period ends June 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Qualifications (UCA 10-3-301):

• Be a United States citizen at the time of filing.

• Must be 18 years or older.

• Be a registered voter of the municipality.

• Be a resident of the municipality for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of election.

• Not be a convicted felon unless the right to hold elective office has been restored.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24 and May 31, 2023.