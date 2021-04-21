NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION  AND OFFICES TO BE VOTED ON  IN THE PRICE CITY MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION ON NOVEMBER 2, 2021

Notice is hereby given that a Municipal Election for Price City will be held this year on November 2, 2021 to elect persons to the following offices:

Mayor, four (4) year term

Two (2) City Councilmembers, four (4) year term each

(UCA 10-3-301)

Candidates must be a United States Citizen, a registered voter of Price City, and must have resided in Price for a period of 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.

Candidate filing period begins June 1, 2021 and ends June 7, 2021. (UCA 20A-9-203) Candidates shall file in person with the City Recorder during the filing period between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM, MDT, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. A Candidate Guide is available at the City Recorders Office. All candidates for election are subject to financial disclosure regulations.

/s/ Sherrie Gordon, CMC

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21 and April 28, 2021.