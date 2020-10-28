NOTICE OF PERMIT TRANSFER GENTRY MOUNTAIN MINING, LLC

Notice is herby given the Gentry Mountain Mining, LLC, 3212 South State Street, Salt Lake City Utah 84115 has submitted an application to the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining to transfer the Castle Valley Waste Rock Site Permit # C/015/0036 (formally held by Castle Valley Mining, LLC) to Gentry Mountain Mining, LLC. The site is located approximately 6 miles northwest of Huntington, Utah. The permit contain 49.04 acres and encompasses the following area:

Section 6: Beginning at the Northeast comer of Section 6, Township 17 South, Range 8 East, SLB&M, and running thence S 89°52’00” W, 1272.00 feet along Section line; thence S 00°08’00” W, 610.00 feet; thence S 83°28’43” E, 302.04 feet; thence S 72°54’35” E, 314.08 feet; thence S 63°06’41” E, 224.51 feet; thence S 48°18’17” E, 268.40 feet; thence S 20°06’29” W, 1066.85 feet; thence S 39°24;03” W, 846.37 feet, more or less to the Northerly right-of-way of SR-31; thence N 89°39’06” E, 139.42 feet along said right-of-way; thence N 43°39’42” E, 1520.19 feet; thence N 31 °02’18” E, 412.96 feet; thence N 22°58’45” E, 1322.25 feet to the North line of Section 5, Township 17 South, Range 8 East, SLB&M; thence 89°44’ 10” W, 744.58 feet along Section line to the point of beginning. Containing 49.05 acres more or less.

A copy of the permit transfer application may be examined at the office of the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210 Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801. Written comments objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining address above. Said comments must be submitted thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28, 2020.