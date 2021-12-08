NOTICE OF PROPOSED INCREASE OF DISTRICT WATER RATES

Castle Valley Special Service District intends to increase water rates. The proposed increase will NOT affect standard residential meters. The proposed increase will be based on meter size and will only affect meters that are 1”, 1 ½”, 2” or larger.

A public hearing will be held to hear comments regarding this proposed increase.

The Public Hearing will be held December 16, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 8 and December 15, 2021.