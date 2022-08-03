NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE -EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue.

– The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 residence would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year.

– The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 business would increase from $844.42 to $945.79, which is $101.37 per year.

– If the proposed budget is approved, EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 12.65% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.

All concerned citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase.

PUBLIC HEARING

Date/Time:

8/15/2022 7:00 pm

Location:

Castle Dale Elementary Library

195 East 600 North

Castle Dale

To obtain more information regarding the tax increase, citizens may contact EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT at 435-687-9846.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 3 and 10, 2022.