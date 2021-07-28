NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE – Emery School District

Emery School District is proposing a one time tax levy to pay for a final and unappealable judgement or order to refund property tax to a taxpayer(s).

The total amount required to be collected to refund the tax is $146,822

The tax impact on a $130,000 residence will be $5.01 for one year.

The tax impact on a $130,000 business will be $9.10 for one year.

All concerned citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase.

PUBLIC HEARING

Date/Time: 8/11/2021 7:00 PM

Location: Castle Dale Elementary Library

195 East 600 North

Castle Dale

To obtain more information regarding the tax increase, citizens may contact Emery School District at 435-687-9846.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 28 and August 4, 2021.