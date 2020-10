CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT will be holding a public silent auction on November 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The auction will be held at the bus garage parking lot located at 609 E 400 N in Price, Utah.

Items to be auctioned will include surplus office, classroom, and automotive supplies and equipment.

Bidding will close at 2 p.m. and all items must be picked up by 5 p.m. that same day.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28 and November 4, 2020.