NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT ON Draft Renewal Permit Emery County Class I Landfill

Emery County has submitted a permit renewal application to continue to operate its Class I Landfill in Castle Dale, Emery County, Utah. The landfill will continue to receive non-hazardous municipal, commercial, industrial and construction/demolition solid waste. The renewal permit application has been reviewed by the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control for compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules and a draft permit has been prepared by the Director of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control. The Director is soliciting comments on the permit application and the draft permit in relation to their compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules. R315-311-3 of the Utah Administrative Code provides for a public comment period to receive comments on the renewal application and draft permit prior to final action by the director.

The 30-day public comment period to receive comments on the draft permit will commence on February 3, 2022 and end on March 4, 2022.

Documents related to this application can be reviewed at the following location:

Utah Department of Environmental Quality

(Multi Agency State Office Building)

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

195 North 1950 West, 2nd Floor

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Additionally, copies of the draft permit and permit application are available on the Internet at https://deq.utah.gov/waste-management-and-radiation-control/waste-management-radiation-control-public-notices

Written comments will be accepted if received by 5:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022. Comments should be submitted to the address below, be hand delivered to the Division address above or be submitted by electronic mail as detailed below.

Douglas J. Hansen, Director

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

P.O. Box 144880

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4880

Comments can also be sent by electronic mail to: dwmrcpublic@utah.gov. Comments sent in electronic format should be identified by putting the following in the subject line: public comment on Emery County Class I Landfill Draft Permit

All documents included in comments should be submitted as ASCII (text) files or in pdf format.

Under Utah Code Section 19-1-301.5 a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

For further information contact Doug Taylor of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control at (801) 536-0240. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss, Office of Human Resources at (801) 536-4284, Telecommunications Relay Service 711, or by email at “lwyss@utah.gov”.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2, 2022.