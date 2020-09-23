NOTICE OF PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT

Public Notice is hereby given that on October 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah, in the office of the County Clerk, a demonstration of logic and accuracy will be conducted on the electronic voting equipment, to be used to tabulate the results of the 2020 General Election to be held during Early Voting, October 26 to October 30, 2020 and at the Vote Center in the Carbon County Administration Building on the General Election Day, November 3, 2020.

The demonstration is open for public observation in accordance with the provisions of Section 20A-4-104, Utah Code.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23, 2020.