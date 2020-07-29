NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEAING

Emery Town will hold a Public Hearing to discuss rate increases on connection fees and water use overage fees as recommended by the Castle Valley Special Service District’s updated fee structure.

The Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Emery Town Hall (65 North Center – Emery, UT).

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Contact Liberty Mason (435)286-2417 with questions or to request ADA accommodations.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 29, 2020.