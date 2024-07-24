NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on August 6, 2024 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from Water Shed (WS) zone to Scofield Lakeshore (SL) zone located on parcels 2A-0185-0003 & 2A-0185-0007. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 24, 2024.