NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Price City will hold a public hearing to review and evaluate a proposed flood mitigation project to address recent and future flooding along Meads Wash and the Coves Subdivision. Potential funding sources for the project include a federal grant as well as a state grant/loan through the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB). The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 185 East Main Street. For additional information contact Miles Nelson at 637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 21 and August 28, 2024.