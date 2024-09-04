NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Helper Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing at the regularly scheduled meeting on September 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 19 South Main St. Helper. The purpose of the hearing is to gather public input regarding a request for a Zoning Map Amendment for the property located at 746 Royal Street Helper, UT, Parcel Number 1A-1403-0000, to be changed from R1-5000 to R3-5000. Information about the R1-5000 and R3-5000 zones can be found on the Helper City website www.helpercity.net/documents, at the Helper City Office, or by contacting a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Written statements can be submitted to the Helper City Office or deputyrecorder@helpercity.net up to 2 hours before the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 4 and September 11, 2024