NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Price City will hold a public hearing to review and evaluate a proposed Water Treatment Plant Upgrade project. The project is needed to address the plant’s aging infrastructure and dated technology. The system upgrades will enable the plant to meet the latest state and federal requirements for water quality, as well as increase the capacity of the plant in order to meet

future demand. Price City is only seeking funding for the design phase of the project at this time. Potential funding sources for the project include grant/loan funding through the State Division of Drinking Water, as well as a grant/loan through the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB). The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 185 East Main Street. For additional information contact Miles Nelson at 637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 9 and October 16, 2024.