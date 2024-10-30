NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on November 12, 2024 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from M & G (Mining & Grazing) to RR 2.5 (Rural Residential 2.5) located on Parcels 02-2369-0000; 2A-1706-0000; 02-2373-0001. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 30, 2024.