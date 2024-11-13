NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Price City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to receive input on a proposed zone change for parcel ID #01-2561-0000 located at 1430 E 300 S. The zone change request will change the zoning for the parcel from Residential 1-8 (R1-8) to Commercial 1 (C-1). A public hearing will be held on Monday, November 25th, 2024 at 5:00pm in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 East Main Street.

The Price City Council will hold a public hearing to receive input on a proposed zone change for parcel ID #01-2561-0000 located at 1430 E 300 S. The zone change request will change the zoning for the proposed subdivision from Residential 1-8 (R1-8) to Commercial 1 (C-1). A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, at 5:00pm in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 East Main Street.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13 and November 20, 2024.